IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISEE. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.