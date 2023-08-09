Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
MARPS stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
