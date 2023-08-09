Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.1 %

HSON opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

