Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 0.1 %
HSON opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
