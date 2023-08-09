Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $662.81

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 662.81 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 568 ($7.26). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.39), with a volume of 83,861 shares trading hands.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 602.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.81.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,960.53%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

