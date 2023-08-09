Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.70

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.70 and traded as low as $22.55. Security Federal shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Security Federal Stock Down 9.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.43%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

