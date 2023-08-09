Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $631.68

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 631.68 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.99). Instem shares last traded at GBX 625 ($7.99), with a volume of 12,296 shares changing hands.

Instem Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 623.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 631.68.

Instem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.