Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 6,949 shares traded.

Minco Silver Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

