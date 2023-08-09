Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.57

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.57 and traded as low as C$24.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 474,215 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2705796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

