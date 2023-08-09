KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.13. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 121,673 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 256.1% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 135,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

