Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.11

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.11 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 340.01 ($4.35). Billington shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.47), with a volume of 8,444 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Billington

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.98), for a total value of £1,014,000 ($1,295,846.65). 47.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

