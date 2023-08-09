Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 37,868 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

