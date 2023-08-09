Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,149.37

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.37 ($14.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,135 ($14.50). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.70), with a volume of 8,424 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.37. The stock has a market cap of £392.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s payout ratio is 4,200.00%.

Insider Activity

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Dodd purchased 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £24,973.83 ($31,915.44). 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

