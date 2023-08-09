Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.48

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.48 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 128.18 ($1.64). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.69), with a volume of 99,837 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 183 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 183 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.48. The company has a market capitalization of £199.95 million, a PE ratio of 6,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69), for a total value of £330,000 ($421,725.24). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

