Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 277,743 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

