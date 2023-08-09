Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.29

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.29 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,613,526 shares.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.29. The company has a market capitalization of £285.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,731.63). In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,731.63). Also, insider John Edward Hallam acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,255.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,230,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

