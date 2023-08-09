Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.29

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.29 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,613,526 shares.
Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.29. The company has a market capitalization of £285.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.
Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Real Estate Credit Investments
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Credit Investments
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.