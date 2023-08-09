Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.69 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.16). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 49,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.50.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. It also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

