Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

CNI stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

