GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419,338 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

