Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

