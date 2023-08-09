Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. Denbury has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

