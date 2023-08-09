Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.00% from the company’s current price.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 569,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,412,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

