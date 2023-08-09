Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Reduced by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cinemark stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 74.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

