JMP Securities Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $42.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.