Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TERN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after buying an additional 758,620 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

