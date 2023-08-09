GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

