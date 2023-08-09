Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Jamf by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jamf by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

