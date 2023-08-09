XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT Raised to $74.00 at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 372.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

XOMA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOMA opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.