KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $633,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

