Citigroup Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $221.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $251.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

