Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.