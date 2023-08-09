WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
WM Technology Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.94. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
