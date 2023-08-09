WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WM Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.94. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WM Technology by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WM Technology by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

