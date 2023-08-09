Zacks Research Weighs in on Ciena Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $1,290,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

