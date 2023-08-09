Mizuho Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $59.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

