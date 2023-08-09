JMP Securities Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $32.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

SKWD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

