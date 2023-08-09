Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APLS opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,164,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

