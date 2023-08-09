Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Outperform at Leerink Partnrs

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $950.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

