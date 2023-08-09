Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

