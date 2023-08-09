SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in SciPlay by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,800.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

