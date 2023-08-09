Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

