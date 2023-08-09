MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Raised to $14.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

