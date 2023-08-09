Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 6.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

