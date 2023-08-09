Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 278.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Personalis Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

