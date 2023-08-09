Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

