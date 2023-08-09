Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.59. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 992,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

