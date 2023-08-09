Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

