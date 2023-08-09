Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Decreased by B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.48. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $44.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $116.86 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.03 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

