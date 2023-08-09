Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business's revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,884.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 589,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

