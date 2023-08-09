Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.