LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 1.01.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

