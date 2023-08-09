Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXP. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.
American Express Price Performance
American Express stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.